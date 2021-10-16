DOUSMAN
Albert ‘Al’ Wampner
Albert “Al” Wampner of Dousman passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021 at AngelsGrace Hospice after a long battle with dementia.
He was the beloved father of Theresa (Chris) Kelliher, Patricia (Mike) West, Brian, and Kathy (Dean) Mooney; cherished grandpa of Noah, Allison, Tori, Anne, Nathan, Nicholas, Katie, and Brecken; proud greatgrandpa of Makenna, Everleigh, Piper, Quinn, Mary, Millie, James, Robert, Arlo, Maggie, and Weston. He is further survived by many other relatives and close friends. Al was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra (nee Pogantsch), and his dear grandson Eli Kelliher.
Al was a longtime employee of Harnischfeger and later lended his expertise as a maintenance technician for St. Paul’s Catholic Church. He was an active participant in Boy Scouts, which only furthered his love of camping and woodworking. Al appreciated fine craftsmanship and loved working on old cars. He may have appreciated them because they could be as stubborn as him on occasion. On any given Saturday, Al could be found hunting the bargains and treasures at local rummage sales and craft fairs.
Al’s family has requested that those planning to attend his services not feel the need to get too gussied up. Al was a casual man and it would honor his memory to come as you are.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. with a service at 3:00 p.m. at the Ingleside Hotel (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072.) The events will take place in the Fieldstone Room. A burial with military honors will take place on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery (the intersection of Snowdon and Sunset drives).