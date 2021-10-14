Albert L. Wampner
Albert L. Wampner passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 18, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. at the Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072. The events will take place in the Fieldstone Room.
Please see Saturday’s Freeman or Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker’s website for further details.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.