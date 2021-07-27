DEMING, N.M.
Albert N. Kirchen
1933-2021
Albert “Nick” Kirchen, 88, resident of Deming, New Mexico, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center.
Born to Albert Sr. and Ella in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he graduated from Boy’s Tech High School. While in attendance, he participated in many sports but excelled at football, boxing and wrestling.
Nick was an Army veteran who served in Korea, and an active lifetime member of the American Legion, even serving as Post Commander in Deming. He began his career as a lineman for Wisconsin Bell and retired with AT&T working in the Waukesha office as a mechanized scheduling engineer.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Nick’s bright smile will be remembered by all who knew him. The family sends their gratitude to Delia Lopez and family for a lifetime of friendship and tireless care.
Arrangements pending with Terrazas chapel, 575-546-0070.