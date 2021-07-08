Albert T. ‘Red’ Post
Albert T. “Red” Post, age 89, passed peacefully after a brief stay at AnglesGrace Hospice on June 28th, 2021 with his daughter by his side. He was a caring and loving father that was always there for his family and lived a life that showed others what it means to be a good person.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Nancy Post, for whom he cared for following a debilitating stroke, his daughter Renee (nee Post) Marquardt, parents Emil and Ida Post, brothers Erik and William, sisters Nelda, Lila, Frieda and Shirley.
He is survived by his daughter Carol Post (Gary) and nephew William Post (Aniko) and many other nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc and later St. Catherine Catholic Church in Mapleton, the American Legion Okauchee Post #399 and The Oconomowoc Area Senior Center.
Born on a farm in Kansas he moved with his family to the Okauchee area in 1940. He attended Oconomowoc high school. He was a long-time employee of Vogt, Inc of Okauchee until his retirement. Albert honorably served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for 34 years at the Oconomowoc National Guard Armory. He was proud to serve and often recounted stories as his units Chief Mess Steward and his service during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. He repeatedly won honors as “the cook to beat” by earning the Best Mess Award which was presented annually at Camp McCoy.
In addition to his love of cooking, Albert was a mechanic, carpenter, electrician, concrete and brick layer. He built his home with his brother Bill, family relatives and neighbors. He was known as a “McGyver” to his family who could make anything out of almost nothing. He had a green thumb that guaranteed his family would always have a beautiful garden and delicious vegetables. He loved to bake and always had a copy of a recipe or two he would share with friends. Neighbors and friends were often the recipients of a sample of his sweet creations. He enjoyed early morning breakfast and playing card and dice games and dominos with his friends. When he stopped baking, he developed a fondness for adult coloring that he said was “very relaxing”.
Albert was loved by all who met him. A room lit up when he walked in. His bright blue eyes, smile and knack for remembering even the smallest of details during a conversation brightened the day of everyone around him. He was very, very special and will be greatly missed.
A special thank you to Dr. William Cooper, Pam and Char and Dr. Mark Carey for all of the wonderful and exceptional care they provided throughout the years. Memorials in Albert’s name made to AnglesGrace Hospice would be appreciated.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St, Oconomowoc from 4 PM until time of service at 7 PM. We are requesting that everybody wears a mask during the visitation. Burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens W1219 Glenview Ave. Ixonia on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10 AM. All are welcome to attend.