SUN CITY, ARIZ.
Alfredo S. Cerroni
Alfredo S. Cerroni, 90, of Sun City, Arizona, passed away on October 24, 2021. Alfredo, known as Alfred, Al, Fred, Freddy, Fritz, Alfie, and many more, was born in Waukesha in 1931. He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1949. Afterwards he married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Bergles. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Fred and Ruth started a life together in California. Together they raised two children, Michael and Patrick Cerroni. After his retirement from AT&T, Alfredo and Ruth moved to Sun City, Arizona.
Alfredo Cerroni knew many people and was loved by those who truly knew him. He’ll always be remembered for his kindness and generosity, but those who loved him will miss his sense of humor. Al was an organized and hardworking man, and a loving and caring family man a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother, uncle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Bergles) Cerroni; and is survived by his sons Michael and Patrick Cerroni, his 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Alfredo will be interred with the love of his life, Ruth Cerroni, in Delafield on a date to be determined.