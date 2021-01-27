WAUKESHA
Alice M. Rogers
Oct. 6, 1943 - Jan. 21, 2021
Alice M. Rogers, 77, of Waukesha, a former Township of Hill resident, died on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital where she had been a patient for the past two weeks.
Due to COVID concerns, funeral services for Alice will be private for family only. Interment will take place at Leavitt Creek Cemetery, Township of Hill, with family members serving as pallbearers.
Alice was born on October 6, 1943, at the Town of Hill, Price County, the daughter of John Elovy and Alma Sophia (Leino) Frankki. She attended Leavitt Creek Grade School, Town of Hill, and was a 1961 graduate of Westboro High School. Her marriage took place on September 2, 1961, at Medford to Larry D. Rogers.
After their marriage, they moved to Waukesha where she spent most of her life as a housewife and mother. She also was a self-employed caregiver and housekeeper. She enjoyed camping, visiting with family and friends. She was a member of the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church in Kenosha.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Rogers of Waukesha; daughters, Janice (Brian) Swanson and Joan Rogers, both of Waukesha; siblings, Shirley (Jack) Smith, James (Dorothy) Frankki, Ruth (Wayne) Dupuis and Carol (Gary “Fuzzy”) Ellenbecker, all of Medford, Linda (Ronald) Schmitt of Waukesha, Paul (Judith) Frankki of Stetsonville & Elaine (James) Leppala of Watton, MI; sisters-in-law, Janice Frankki of Medford and Diane Disinger of Indiana; and brother-in-law, Stanley Stenberg of Irma. Also surviving are numerous relatives, friends, and brothers and sisters in faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Joseph Rogers in 1964; siblings Charles, John, George, Alfred and Richard Frankki, and Ethel Stenberg; and sister-in-law, Mary Frankki. As well as other relatives.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family for a future designation.
Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit hemerfuneralservice.com.