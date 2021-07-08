Alice Mae Palmer (nee Bach/Back)
Dec. 5, 1926 - July 5, 2021
Alice Mae Palmer (nee Bach/Back) was born to eternal life at the age of 94 on Monday, July 5, 2021, surrounded by her family. Alice was born in Waukesha on December 5, 1926, the daughter of the Elmer and Marie (Kroyer) Bach.
She grew up in Hartland, graduated from Hartland High School and then the Marquette University School of Dental Hygiene. On January 13, 1952, she married Raymond L. Palmer, making their home in Oconomowoc for the next 70 years. Raymond preceded Alice in death on January 16, 1987.
Alice was preceded in death by her father in 1957; mother in 1997; husband, Raymond; sister, Alta in 1943; grandson Ryan S. Palmer in 2005; and special friend of many years Herbert A. Burchardt in 1999.
Alice is survived by her children Scott (Madeleine) Palmer and Cynthia (Douglas J.) Stone; three granddaughters, Amy (Daniel) Larson, Amber (Kyle) Larscheidt and April Stone; great-grandchildren, Violet Faith and Charlotte Ryann Larson, and Abigail Sunshine and Owen Michael Larscheidt.
Alice spent many hours volunteering; 22 years at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, 14 years at Old World Wisconsin, 14 years as president of Branch 8000 of Lutheran Brotherhood and four years with Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. She avidly pursued her hobby of genealogy, publishing “My Dutch Heritage-Family Back” in 1995. Alice worked as a dental hygienist for 16 years with Dr. G. W. Newgard in Delafield, followed by 22 years as a public health hygienist for the Watertown School District. Alice was avidly known as the “Tooth Lady.”
Alice was a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hartland, where she taught Sunday School and DVBS, and was a lay catechist. She was a board member and ALC district officer. Later in life, Alice was a dual member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ashippun.
The funeral service for Alice will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 12, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, W299-N5782 County Road E, Hartland, with the Rev. Matthew Rose officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at church from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Hartland Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Hand Bell Fund.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family.