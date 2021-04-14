Allen (Al) Fredrickson
Aug. 23, 1951 - April 9, 2021
Allen (Al) Fredrickson departed his earthly existence on April 9, 2021, after an 18-month battle with cancer. Al was well known for his lifelong love of photography and always being in pursuit of images that captured the moment and told the story.
Al was born on August 23, 1951, in Fargo, N.D. He moved to northern Illinois as an infant and lived in Zion and Waukegan before moving to Pleasant Prairie in southeast Wisconsin in 1959. Al attended Prairie Lane Elementary School through the eighth grade and graduated from Tremper High School in 1969. He served two years in the Army with the military police at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, during the Vietnam era. Al then went to college at UW-Parkside and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications.
Al was a photographer for student newspaper publications at both Tremper and UW-Parkside. He started his photography career working at the Kenosha News, Waukesha Freeman and the Milwaukee Journal. Al then embarked on a freelance career in which he covered most of the home games of the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers for Reuters news agency. He performed many assignments for the Catholic Herald and Ripon College.
Al grew up with a love of the burgeoning U.S. space program in the 1950s and 1960s. He combined his love of photography and space exploration to cover many space shuttle launches, including all five maiden voyages of the shuttle fleet. He covered many natural disasters including flooding in North Dakota, riding out Hurricane Frances in Florida in 2004 and chronicling the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005. Al enjoyed both bicycling and gardening, as well as his dogs and rabbits.
Al is survived by his father, Ron, and brothers Dave (Kim), Don (Betty Jo) and Steve, and his niece, Jennifer (Dale) Hedrick.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carrol, and sister-in-law, Pat Fredrickson. Al was surrounded by his family at home during his final days, just as he had so compassionately cared for several close friends at the end of their lives. The Fredrickson family thanks Paul Rembas for the wonderful care he provided Al in his final months at home.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, at the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday in Founders Hall from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at the Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to either the American Cancer Society or the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County would be appreciated.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremation, 262-653-0667, is serving the family. Visit online at www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com.