FISH CREEK
Allen H. Frater
Dec. 7, 1929 - Dec. 12, 2021
Allen Hathaway Frater, 92, passed away peacefully December 12, 2021, at his home in Fish Creek surrounded by family.
He was born December 7, 1929 in Watertown, WI to G. Gordon Frater and Hazel Alice Hathaway.
Upon graduation from UW-Madison in 1952 with a degree in mechanical engineering, Allen joined the U.S. Navy and graduated from OCS in Newport, R.I. He served at the Pentagon as a missile procurement officer during the Korean War where he met his future bride Angela Marie Sabetti. They married March 27, 1954.
Lt. j.g. Frater received an honorable discharge in 1955 and returned to Watertown to join his father and brother in the family business at the GB Lewis Co. Allen began his long and illustrious career at the Lewis company as a factory foreman, respected and beloved by his co-workers as he worked his way to executive vice president upon his father Gordon’s retirement. The company was at the forefront of the fiberglass industry and held patents for boxes and systems sold throughout the world. After 18 years and a buy-out at the Lewis Co., Allen embarked on the next 40-plus years in business as a consultant, investor and owner in many successful endeavors - his last position being as an owner and officer at Infocor until his retirement in 2008, where his daughter Cheryl remains as CEO and president.
In addition to Allen’s passion and acumen for business, he was also a talented athlete who enjoyed bowling and playing hockey, basketball and baseball in his younger years; and ping pong, golf, tennis and skiing throughout much of his life. He had numerous interests and hobbies: training homing pigeons in his youth, boating, reading, stamp and coin collecting, fishing, card playing (especially bridge and cribbage) and most of all, spending time with his family - he loved anything shared with his children.
Allen is survived by his wife, Angela, of Fish Creek; children, David Frater (Julia) of Fish Creek, Cynthia Frater of Canyon Lake, Texas, Cheryl Jones (Bill) of Belgium, Wis., and Caran Quadracci (Joel) of Chenequa; grandchildren, Allen CotŽ, Colin Frater (Brittany), Alanna Fraase (Keith), John Frater, Antony Frater (Kristin), Eric Frater, Aaron Frater, Alissa Carney (Zach), Meghan Quadracci, Halle Quadracci and Danica Quadracci; great-grandchildren, Steven, Brooklynn, Willa, Andrew, Patrick, Adeline, Leo and Emmett; sister-in-law, Mary Frater; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents and brother Milton Frater of Lake Mills.
A Christian burial service will be held at Stella Maris Parish-Baileys Harbor site on Wednesday, December 22, at 11 a.m. with Deacon Tony Abts officiating. Military honors will follow at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary’s of the Lake Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Allen’s name can be made to The Peninsula Music Festival, P.O. Box 340, Ephraim, WI 54211; Stella Maris Parish, P.O. Box 49, Egg Harbor, WI 54209; or Unity-Hospice & Palliative Care, 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Frater family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Allen may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.