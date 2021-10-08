Andrew David Lipke
Nov. 4, 1986 - Sept. 28, 2021
Andrew David Lipke passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2021, of a heart condition. He is remembered fondly as an upbeat, caring soul with an infectious smile. His large family, rooted in Wisconsin and spanning the country, loves him immensely and he loved us deeply. Andrew graduated from Waukesha West High School in 2005 and attended Marian University thereafter. He had an incredibly quick mind and could pick up skills such as how to operate and fix new technologies immediately - helping his parents with tech matters on countless occasions.
His friendly and welcoming personality made him easy to get along with and a great friend and well-liked colleague wherever he went. Anyone who knew him knew that he enjoyed fishing (especially with his parents), playing golf (even more so when beating his dad) and disc golf, snowboarding, talking with friends, video gaming, eating his mother’s cooking, and attending family gatherings. Although he loved his home state of Wisconsin, the even greater love for his dad led him to become a Chicago Bears fan. He also loved spending quieter moments with his mom and even when visiting home as an adult would enjoy nothing more than getting a calming head scratch from her, just like he had as a boy. He enjoyed teasing his older sister as younger brothers do. In recent years he was most excited about the birth of his niece to whom he wrote wonderfully loving and encouraging letters that will inspire her throughout her life, and with whom he loved to play peek-a-boo on video calls.
Andrew was born on November 4, 1986, to Daniel and Lu Ann (David) Lipke in Edina, Minnesota. He is reunited with his grandparents - Lawrence and LaVon David, and Donald Lipke, and Stella Lipke - and is survived by his parents, sister Kristin (Peter) Sparding, and his beloved niece, Josephine. An expansive team of aunts, uncles, and cousins remains in his corner as well.
On October 1, 2021, Andrew gave an incredible gift to others through the selfless act of organ donation. His family is proud of him. In lieu of flowers, they request you to please consider a donation to the Iowa Donor Network (www.IowaDonorNetwork.org) or UW Health (www.uwhealth.org).
“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me. In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places. If there were not, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back again and take you to myself, so that where I am you also may be.” - John, 14: 1-3.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Allen Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa and the many first responders who attended to Andrew and his family.
A memorial service celebrating Andrew’s life is planned to be held in the spring of 2022.
Grau Funeral Home, 563-539-2170, is serving the family. For more up-to-date information when it becomes available, please visit www.graufuneralhomes.com.