WAUKESHA
Andris Blimbergs
March 19, 1954 - Feb. 27, 2021
Andris Blimbergs of Waukesha died on Saturday, February 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 66. He was born in Milwaukee on March 19, 1954, the son of Harijs and Suzanna (nee Kudrevs) Blimbergs.
He was proud to have served his country in the United States Army. He loved to cheer on the Packers and sit outside and enjoy the weather. Most importantly, he loved family get togethers where he could spend time with his favorite people. Andris will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and being a family man who knew how to savor life.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Dorothy (nee Edwards) Blimbergs, who he has enjoyed life with for 43 years; his children, Amy Cordova, Denise Gladeau, Laurie Bamford and Scott Bamford; and siblings Linda Blimbergs, Nora (Paul) Rembalski, Sandra Blimbergs, Artis Blimbergs, Tina Blimbergs and Timmy (Marcia) Blimbergs. Further survived by sister-in-law Amy Blimbergs, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandmother, Vilhelmine “Oma” Blimbergs; his siblings Marik Blimbergs and Ainis Blimbergs; sons-in-law Richard Gladeau and Jay Kempf; mother-in-law Mary Edwards; and sister-in-law Arlene (Bob) Loomis.
A private memorial service will be held.
