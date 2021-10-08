BIG BEND
Angelina ‘Angie’ Ann Jansen
Feb. 13, 1947 - Oct. 4, 2021
Angelina Jansen "Angie" is now at peace on October 4, 2021, at the age of 74.
Beloved wife of the late Robert Jansen. Significant other of Richard Scharf. Mom of John (Tonya) Berges, Joe Berges, Victoria Pena, Michael, Jake (Jody Wilke) Jansen. Also loved and survived by Rick’s sons Daniel (Erin) Scharf and Nicholas (Alyssa) Scharf, as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel, on Thursday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a brief visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Faith Community, S89-W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, on Friday, October 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials appreciated in Angie’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Preceptor Home Health and Hospice and Elizabeth residence for all of their amazing care.
Angie will be remembered for sharing her musical gift of playing the piano with others, her wonderful cooking, gardening and enjoying a glass of wine.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Westwood Chapel-Muskego, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-679-1560 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.
“If you can stop smoking, Please stop.”