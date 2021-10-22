Angeline Susan Marie Wolfe
February 14, 1946 - October 3, 2021
Thomas Lee Wolfe
April 11, 1944 - October 9, 2021
Angeline “Angie” Wolfe, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the age of 75.
Thomas “Tom” Wolfe, a lifelong Waukesha resident and husband of 56 years to Angie, passed away six days later on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the age of 77.
Angie was born in Milwaukee on February 14, 1946, the daughter of Anthony and Victoria Spinato, and graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1964. On June 19, 1965 she married the love of her life, Thomas “Tom” Wolfe. Angie was a very proud and wonderful homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. When her children were young, she chaperoned field trips and volunteered at many school events. In addition to taking care of her family, she also worked for the Stark Candy Company, Carroll College Food Service, and Grayline. Angie loved traveling, boating on a lake, and tending to her gardens. She was proud of her Italian heritage and loved to cook and bake delicious desserts for everyone and host holiday celebrations. Angie had a gift of helping everyone feel welcome in their home.
Tom was born in Waukesha on April 11, 1944, the son of Harvey and Phyllis Wolfe, and graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1962. He worked for Don Jacobs Buick and Subaru as a master mechanic beginning in 1964 until his retirement in 2009. During his career, he was nationally recognized for the exceptional service he provided. Tom also enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking, and was an avid coin collector. In addition, he had a love for traveling and photography. Tom had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories to make people laugh.
Tom and Angie epitomized what loving spouses and supportive parents should be. They will be deeply missed by their two children, Christine Marie (the late Jay) Krzyston of Sussex and Todd Thomas (Tammy) Wolfe of Menomonee Falls, and their cherished grandchildren, Alex and Lucas Krzyston and Andrew Neis. They were preceded in death by Tom’s brother Floyd “Cub” Wolfe and are further survived by Angie’s brother James Spinato of Colorado, along with other relatives and friends.
A celebration honoring their lives will be held at a later time. If desired, donations in memory of Angie and Tom can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
