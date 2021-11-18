OCONOMOWOC
Anita Esther Tetzlaff
Nov. 15, 1929 - Nov. 13, 2021
Anita Esther Tetzlaff, born November 15, 1929, went to her heavenly home on November 13, 2021, two days before her 92nd birthday.
Anita was a lifelong resident of Oconomowoc and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Anita Gennerman married Robert Tetzlaff on April 15, 1951, and they raised five children. Anita liked being a homemaker, and she was very good at it. With fruit and vegetables from their large garden, Anita canned and froze food for the family. Anita and Bob were a team in the kitchen. The main meal was delicious, but it was important to leave room for Anita’s desserts - including schaum torte and an amazing apple pie. A highlight of Christmas was receiving a box of more than a dozen varieties of cookies made by Anita - rosettes, almond toffee and spritz. Anita and Bob both came from large families and enjoyed getting together with them.
Anita was a woman of faith, humble and non-critical. In the last few years when she lived at Marquardt Manor, she made friends with both residents and staff because of her sweet personality, and her witty sense of humor.
Anita’s husband, Bob, died July 30, 2017. Anita is survived by children, Dale (Vicki) Tetzlaff, Renee (Tim) Lauer, Christine (Jim) Weaver, Marcia (Wes) Bray and Kim (Rodney) Felder. She was proud of her 11 grandchildren and enjoyed watching her 12 great-grandchildren grow. Anita’s brother, Morris Gennerman, and sister, Lorna (Dick) Haase, and sister-in-law, Harriett Gennerman, also survive her, as well as nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Anita’s love will always be cherished by her family and others. There is no doubt, though, that “Nita” is back with Bob as a team in heaven’s kitchen, and together they are living with the Lord.
A Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant Street in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place the following day. The family requests that masks be worn by those who attend the service at church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.