HENDERSONVILLE, TENN.
Anita Flagstad
April 5, 1935 — April 9, 2021
Anita passed away peacefully on April 9, 2021, in Hendersonville, Tennessee, where she had resided for many years.
Anita’s roots were in Waukesha where she grew up in a very diverse, working-class neighborhood and life’s lessons began there and around the kitchen table where her mother would regale Anita and her siblings with tales of her young life far from the shores of America. Then the storytelling would take a turn to what was happening in the nation and around the globe. Her immigrant parents were fiercely patriotic and although they honored their past and culture her father, in particular, reminded his children that first and foremost they were an American family. Anita took those lessons to heart and clung throughout her life to those American ideals of equality and justice for all.
Most of all, Anita loved her family and the various dogs and cats she nurtured over many years. When she left the workforce she became a volunteer for the Humane Society. Birds were welcomed to her yard and fed generously although she disdained the wild turkeys that caused havoc at her bird feeders. Nevertheless there was enough for all. The green growing things and flowers in her yard gave her joy and she loved music, in particular classical music. Dearest Anita will not be forgotten and will forever live in our hearts.
Preceding Anita in death were her beloved daughter Julie Zirbel Lucas (Rick); her parents, Joseph and Mariska Beringer; husbands, Vernon Zirbel and Ron Flagstad; brothers Joseph and Arthur Beringer, and sister Olga (Dolly) Beringer Martin. Surviving Anita are her daughter Debra Zirbel Faaland (Roy) of Hobe Sound, Florida; four granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren; siblings Robert Beringer (Elaine), Donald Beringer, Sylvia Beringer Trewyn (Charles), and Dorothy Beringer Boxhorn; along with nieces, nephews and friends.