ASHIPPUN
Anita I. Eske
Oct. 16, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2021
Anita I. Eske, 91, of Juneau, formerly of Ashippun, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.
Anita Ida Schlage was born on October 16, 1930 to Walter and Loretta (nee Hoppe) Schlage in Ashippun, where she resided until 2015. On June 5, 1949, she was united in marriage to Harold C. Eske at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ashippun. Harold preceded her in death on January 15, 2008. During her life, in addition to helping care for her grandchildren, she worked at Oconomowoc Electroplating, Shorehaven, and was a custodian for St. John’s Lutheran Church. Her interests included cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, reading, card paying, dartball, doing word searches, and playing bingo.
Anita is survived by her children, Dale (Deonne) Eske of Ashippun, Karen (Bob) Thompson of Waterloo, Becky (Mike) Uecker of Lebanon, and Teresa (Glen) Schulz of Mayville; grandchildren, Tom (Angie) Eske, Tony (Ann) Schulz, Stacie (Andy) Gerth, Matthew (Jaime) Uecker, and Ashley (Joshua) Nettesheim; step-grandchildren, Glenn Thompson and Bucky Thompson; eight great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; as we as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Waldemar Schlage; and brother-in-law, Herbert Eske.
Private Funeral Services will be held November 19, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ashippun. Memorials can be made to St. John’s Lutheran church, Friends of Clearview, or Marquardt Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.