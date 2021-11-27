SUSSEX
Ann Marie Hill
Nov. 18, 1948 — Nov. 22, 2021
Ann Marie Hill of Sussex passed away peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the age of 73. She was born in Milwaukee on November 18, 1948, the daughter of Tony and Barbara (nee Hetzel) Contresceri.
On May 11, 1968, she married the love of her life, James “Jim” Hill. Ann held a multitude of jobs over the years but she really enjoyed teaching Lamaze to expecting mothers. She loved her grandchildren unconditionally, and always enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them. She enjoyed spending time with Jim and their cars, a lover of Corvettes and hot rods she enjoyed a good car show, being around friends and laughing late into the night. With an infectious laugh, she always had the ability to lift your spirits with a smile.
She will be forever missed by her beloved husband of 53 years, Jim of Sussex, and their two loving sons, Jon (Megan) Hill of Spanish Fort, Ala., and Nicholas (Jessie) Hill of Cedarburg. She was the treasured Nana of Justin and Grace Hill and Chloe, Calvin and Abram Hill. She is further survived by her sister Lynette Gruenfeld, brother Anthony (Barbara) Contresceri, her cherished dog Sunny, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Greg Contresceri.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1, from 1:30 p.m. until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Lisbon Presbyterian Church, W250-N7095 Hillside Road, Sussex, WI 53089. Private burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha. Memorials in Ann’s name are appreciated to Lisbon Presbyterian Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.