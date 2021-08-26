Ann Marie Lillge
Ann Marie Lillge, 57, born in rural Ixonia, was recently called to her eternal home after complications of a stroke on Aug. 22, 2021. She was at peace surrounded by family. Her passions were painting and cooking. She had a big heart, loved animals, could always see the good in people and was most proud of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Stacie (Brunk) Wynveen, Vanessa Loomis and Alex Frankard; six grandchildren; sisters Bonnie Lillge-Humprhey and Laura Lillge; brother Michael Lillge; and all that loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Bernice Lillge, and brothers Charles and Ronald Lillge.
Family will plan to hold a celebration of life at a later date.