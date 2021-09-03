BROOKFIELD
Ann Regar
March 7, 1932 - Aug. 31, 2021
Ann Regar of Brookfield was born to eternal life on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at St. Camillus at the age of 89. She was born in Milwaukee on March 7, 1932, the daughter of Dr. Robert and Marie (nee Higgins) Dunbar. Ann loved entertainment whether it be reading a good book, watching a movie, going to the theater, or going out to eat. She was proud of her Irish heritage, and she was happiest when she was with her family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Bill (Claudia) Regar of Lone Tree, Colo., Mary (Dave) Kuczkowski of Waukesha and Marge (Jim) Jenkins of Cross Plains, and her three granddaughters, Megan Kuczkowski, Sarah Kuczkowski and Erin Jenkins. She is further survived by her sister, Sally (Al) Testolin of Waukesha, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and brothers Bobby, Jimmy and Tommy Dunbar.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 8, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Private entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann’s name are appreciated to Catholic Memorial High School, 601 E. College Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, The Order of St. Camillus Foundation, 10200 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226, or the Elmbrook Humane Society, 20950 Enterprise Ave., Brookfield, WI 53045.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.