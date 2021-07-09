Ann Woesner Ligocki
Feb. 4, 1943 - July 3, 2021
After a good life, Ann Woesner Ligocki passed away after a very brief battle with cancer on July 3, 2021. Ann was born on February 4, 1943, in Waukesha.
Preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne Ella Mitchell Woesner; father, William Joseph Woesner; infant son, Timothy Michael Ligocki; infant grandson, Jonah Brandt; and nephew (Michael Woesner).
Ann will be deeply missed by her devoted husband, Gerald Michael Ligocki, of 57 years; three loving daughters, Deborah Brandt, Michele (Joseph) Heibel and Janelle (Matthew) Ballentyne; eight grandchildren, Justin Brandt, Jared (Naomi Saldana) Brandt, Jaedon Brandt, Daniel Heibel, Rachel Heibel, Eleanor Heibel, Xavier Ballantyne and Brooklyn Ballantyne; her brother Mitchel Woesner; and many more family members, and countless friends.
Ann graduated from Waukesha High School in 1961 and received her associate degree in accounting while working full time and raising a family. She preferred working in the grocery business on the front end for 40 years in order to switch her schedule to meet her family’s needs. She also enjoyed working at Weight Watchers for 20 years. Ann loved working with people and always had a smile and words of wisdom for everyone. She enjoyed many hobbies including genealogy, knitting, crocheting, basket weaving, quilting and scrapbooking. Her family is blessed with the fruits of all her projects. Her favorite vacations were those spent camping with her family, friends and dogs.
A memorial service for Ann will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July, 11, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to HAWS Humane Association of Waukesha County.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.