Anna Frances Ochs
Anna Frances “Fran” Ochs went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at the age of 93.
She was the beloved wife for 49 years to the late, William R. Ochs Sr.; dearest mother of William R. (Cindy) Ochs Jr. and Christine Keyser; loving grandmother to Andrew (Sarah) Ochs, Colleen (Rodney) Harris, Kate (Nate) to-be Keyser-Little, and Kyle Keyser; and a loving and proud great-grandmother to Owen Ochs. Fran also loved all her grand “pups,” Barney, Chelsie, Annie, Chole, Lucy and Winnie.
Fran adored her husband, family and friends. It was her great joy to help any of us, spend time laughing and conversing. She loved the beach and maybe an Old Fashioned or two. Our endless thanks to At Your Service Home Care and AngelsGrace Hospice.
More than anything Fran loved her Lord. Her unwavering faith in God has been a great inspiration. We can do all things through Christ Jesus, our Savior.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, N60-W35980 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc.
Memorials to the church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.