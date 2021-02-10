WAUKESHA
Anna Rill (nee Lehmann)
Feb. 28, 1926 - Jan. 30, 2021
Anna Rill (nee Lehmann) passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at age 94. Anna was born February 28, 1926, in Kernei (now Kljajicevo), Yugoslavia, to Franz and Magdalena Lehmann (nee Dworatschek).
Anna married Jakob, her beloved life partner, on July 20, 1948, in Germany. In March 1952, now with two daughters, they immigrated to the United States, settling in Waukesha.
A woman of many talents, Anna was an accomplished seamstress who knitted, crocheted, upholstered furniture and decorated cakes. She loved to bake and feed family, friends and neighbors. Every summer and fall, Anna and Jake would pickle, can or freeze fruits and vegetables and share the bounty from their substantial garden. Neighborhood children knew there would always be a cookie or a piece of candy when they came to her door.
Church and faith were central to Anna’s life. Anna and Jakob were founding members of St. William Parish. She was an active member of Christian Mothers and helped prepare meals for events at church.
Anna is survived by her children, Christina Rill of Milwaukee, Ann (Jim) Bradach of Colgate and Frank (Rhonda) Rill of Davenport, Fla.; grandchildren, Erica (Breck) Steffen of Waukesha, Robert (Julie) Hamilton of Waukesha, Lisa (Quincy) Lyons of Milwaukee, Daniel (Joellen) Bradach of Wauwatosa, Andrew (Courtney) Hamilton of Columbia, S.C., Michael Rill of Brookfield and Ryan Rill of Davenport, Fla. She is further survived by 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Jakob Rill, and her sisters, Magdalena Lehmann and Marianne Auer.
A very special thanks to Lydia, Rina and Steve for their loving care and outings that kept Anna engaged with the world while she lived at home and their children who kept her entertained and laughing.
Visitation for Anna will be held on Saturday, February 13, from 9:15 a.m. until the start of the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will immediately follow Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church.
