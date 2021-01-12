WAUKESHA
Anna ‘Shorty’ M. Cantu (nee Jimenez)
May 31, 1924 - Jan. 10, 2021
Anna “Shorty” M. Cantu (nee Jimenez), age 96, a longtime Waukesha resident, peacefully passed to eternal life on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at her daughter’s home where she had been cared for since June 2020.
She was born in Ricon de Tamayo, Mexico, on May 31, 1924, the daughter of Joseph and Felisa (nee Martinez) Jimenez. On June 3, 1963, she married her beloved husband, Guadalupe “Lupe” Cantu; he preceded her in death on November 18, 1999. Anna worked for Johnson Cookie Company/Masterson for 44 years. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Anna loved to cook for anyone and everyone and was immensely proud to share her knowledge of Waukesha history. She had a huge heart and was a caretaker to many. She will always be remembered as a loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her loving and devoted daughters, Elizabeth (Junior) Calderon and Monica (Dan) Huenink; her cherished granddaughter Amanda Avila; and treasured great-granddaughter Mariana “Peanut” Rivera. She is further survived by her sisters, Secora (the late Elias) Garza and Esther (the late Robert) Finn; her sister-in-law Mickey Jimenez; brother-in-law Enrique Chacon; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Lupe, she was preceded in death by her sisters Rose Chacon, Mary (Timothy) Gonzales, Evelyn (Aurelio) Lugo and Elizabeth (Catarino) Monreal and her brother Lupe Jimenez.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Imran Sajjad, his nurse Karen, and the staff at Nephrology Associates; Dr. Cantieri, his nurse Jackie and the staff at ProHealth Medical Associate’s Big Bend Clinic; Dr. Raza and Mary Beth with ProHealth HomeCare; and to ProHealth Home Hospice.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 10 a.m. until the noon funeral Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Masks or face coverings are required at the church. CDC guidelines will also be followed regarding social distancing. Thank you for your understanding.
