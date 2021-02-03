JOHNSON CREEK
Anne M. Smith
Feb. 4, 1968 - Feb. 1, 2021
Anne M. Smith, 52 of Johnson Creek, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center.
Anne was born on February 4, 1968, in Waukesha, the daughter of Norman and Barbara Eckdahl. She attended school in the Waukesha area and worked many office jobs, most recently as office manager at the Century 21 in Johnson Creek. On April 1, 2014, she married James L. Smith in Jefferson. The couple were introduced by a mutual friend, and they loved spending time together. Anne and Jim spent many days visiting fairs and festivals throughout Wisconsin. Some highlights include walking around the Cranberry Fest in Warren and eating “fair food” until they had their fill. The couple also enjoyed seeing concerts at the Gobbler Theater and finding treasures at flea markets. Anne loved her animals dearly and she enjoyed making laps at the dog park. Anne was a member of Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ in Waukesha for many years. Although her family will miss her deeply, they are relieved that her suffering is over, and she is now resting in Heaven.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Smith of Johnson Creek; her son, Erik Mathews; and her sister, Jeanne Eckdahl. Anne is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents and a brother John.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 4, at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Pewaukee.
The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home Facebook page.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home, 920-674-4300, is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com.