DENTON, TEXAS
Anne M. (Vandertie) Trimble
April 21, 1955 — May 16, 2021
Anne M. (Vandertie) Trimble, 66, of Denton, TX, (formerly of Hartland), went home to be with her Savior on May 16, 2021. Surrounded by her children, she ascended into glory, and heard, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” After a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer, she is now free from suffering, and is praising the Lord in heaven.
Anne was born on April 21, 1955, in Oconomowoc, and was the daughter of Alfred and Barbara (Paul) Vandertie of Hartland. She was a beloved teacher, gifted speaker, insightful author, skilled entrepreneur, and advocate for justice. Her life was a blessing and inspiration to many.
Anne graduated from SMU, and earned her master’s degree at TCU. She was married to the love of her life, Jay, until his death in 2014. In addition to her husband, Anne was preceded in death by her father, grandparents, and an aunt and uncle. In addition to her mother, Anne is survived by her loving children: Timothy (Tiffany), Paul (Maritza), Anna, and Andrew, and precious grandchildren: Lennon, Noa, Lincoln, and Daniel. She is further survived by her siblings: Mary (John) Hauke, Joan Vandertie, Judy (Randy) Rennicke, Dave (Shelly) Vandertie, and Beth Vandertie, aunt Mary and uncle Peter Paul, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. at Gateway Church North Forth Worth Campus, 4209 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76137. For livestream information, text 972-584-7056 to receive the link. If you would like to honor Anne’s life and legacy, donations may be sent to Tim Trimble at 117 Ty Lane, Azle, TX 76020. Proceeds will be used to support evangelical and educational efforts.
Anne’s life verse was Romans 8:28, and she would have wanted you to know that Jesus loves you, died for you, and wants to have a relationship with you. Thank you for reading this. God bless and protect you.
Arrangements by aCremation.com funeral home, 877353-3626.