WAUKESHA
Anne-Maire L. Salinas
Oct. 30, 1954 - Jan. 27, 2021
(nee Tannis) Anne-Maire L. Salinas of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 66. She was born in Pewaukee on October 30, 1954, daughter of Herman and Jeanne Tannis. She married her soul-mate, Jose A. “Joe” Salinas, on July 14, 1979. They were married for 41 years.
Anne graduated from Pewaukee High School in 1973. She later attended Waukesha County Technical College and earned her associate degree in early childhood education with honors. She began her 33-year career with the School District of Waukesha as an educational aide and later became a dedicated health room clerical aide. She cared deeply for the well-being of thousands of students at White Rock Elementary, The Waukesha Early Learning Center, and Lowell Elementary school, while also working in the various school offices assisting secretaries, principals and staff. Anne was a very dedicated volunteer at all school events. Her kind and warm heart was always present when caring for the children in the School District of Waukesha, which made her an essential asset to the community. Past and present students and their families remember her loving smile and genuine heart, Mrs. Salinas always had an ice pack and Band-Aid ready for her kids.
Anne was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She devoted her life to her family and always made sure they were loved and cared for. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren by taking them to the park, beach, parades, fireworks, and just about anywhere they wanted to go. She really enjoyed attending every school or sporting event that her children or grandchildren were involved in, which included football, basketball, baseball, swimming, and gymnastics for the Waukesha Northstars and Menomonee Falls. She attended and celebrated every birthday, wedding, graduation, or any type of party for family or friends, always lending a hand, and typically providing her famous cheesey potatoes, taco dip, and birthday cakes. She loved chocolate, dogs, the Green Bay Packers, going to craft fairs, taking pictures, Bible study, dancing to the music of El Rey and the Nightbeats, watching “I Love Lucy,” and collecting Barbie Dolls.
She is survived by and will be forever missed by her husband, Jose A. “Joe” Salinas; her daughters Michelle (Chuck) Mead of Waukesha and Melissa (Nick) Hoell of Menomonee Falls; and her grandchildren Elijah and Desiree Mead, Isabella and Brady Hoell. She is further survived by her brother Ted (Pat) Tannis of Waukesha; sister Kathleen (Duane Atwater) Thuemling of North Prairie; and sister-in-law Jane Tannis of Altoona. She is further survived by many loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Jeanne Tannis; grandparents Euegene and Cecelia Tannis, and Florence and Roland Busch; oldest brother, Peter Tannis; baby sister, Nancy Linda; father-in-law, Raul Salinas Garcia, and mother-in-law, Manuela Salinas Rubio of Texas; brother-in-law Louie Thuemling; great-nieces Nikita and Ling Tang; and other family members and friends.
Our family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to our family and friends for all their prayers and support as well as AngelsGrace Hospice for their wonderful care during this journey.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anne’s name are appreciated to the family or to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation, MS 3050 P.O Box 1997 Milwaukee, WI 53201.