WAUKESHA
Annette Marie ‘Nettie’ Schmitt
Dec. 30, 1949 - Oct. 17, 2021
Annette Marie “Nettie” Schmitt (nee Cattarozzle) passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the age of 71 years.
She was the beloved wife of Gerald “Gary” for 52 years; loving mother of Steve (Lisa) Schmitt and Ginny Jo Schmitt; and proud grandmother of Kaitlyn (Tony) Rychlowski, Kortney Schmitt and MacKensie Schmitt. Nettie is loved and will be missed by her faithful furry companion, Lacey. She was the sister of Thomas (Nita) Cattarozzle, and is further survived by other dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marlys and Stanley Cattarozzle; sisters Sandra (Robert) Alexander and Virginia Fisher; and other furry faithful companion Rascal.
Nettie enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She liked doing jigsaw puzzles, watching her “stories” and racking up her winnings from her scratch-offs.
There will be a time of gathering on Monday, October 25, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Casual attire is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the American Heart Association appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.