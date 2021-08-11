MADISON
Anthony G. Knutowski
Anthony G. Knutowski of Madison passed away in his home on August 7, 2021, at the age of 66.
Anthony is the father of Dustin (Stephanie) Knutowski and his two grandchildren, Ezra and Tray. Anthony was the son of late Thomas and Nancy Knutowski. Anthony is survived by his brothers Tommy, Mitch (Myong) and sister Kelly and late brother Mark Knutowski. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephew, and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place in Madison on a day yet to be determined.