Anthony (Tony) Vetta
PUEBLO, COLO.
Aug. 7, 1933 — Nov. 15, 2021
Anthony (Tony) Vetta of Pueblo, CO, formerly of Waukesha, died Nov 15, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Tony was born Aug 7, 1933, to Joseph and Mary (Spadanuda) Vetta.
Tony worked for Time Insurance Company in Milwaukee until his retirement. He then moved to Pueblo where he continued his career at National Target. He met the love of his life, Lynne Richards, in Pueblo; she preceded him in death Nov 20, 2015. Tony was a fun-loving and caring man, always making you smile. He enjoyed his family, cooking, fishing, walking along the river and eating good food.
Tony is survived by his children Kathy (Tom) Karagianis, Kelly (Tim) Riemer of Waukesha, Cory (Dena) Vetta and Andy Fox, Sr. of Pueblo; grandchildren Joe (Jessica) Beller Jr., Jennifer Shallow, Amanda (Zach) Des Jardins and Bella Vetta; great-grandchildren Adriana Beller and Nadia Des Jardins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Felix, sister Eda, and many relatives and friends.
A special thank-you to Monica, who made him smile and gave him quality of life to the end.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1-2 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at Montgomery & Steward Chapel in Pueblo. Memorials in Tony’s name to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Prayer service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.
For further information, visit www.montgomerysteward. com.