WAUKESHA
Antoinette ‘Toni’ Symkowski
Sept. 27, 1946 — Nov. 3, 2021
Antoinette “Toni” Symkowski of Waukesha lost her courageous battle against cancer on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the age of 75. She was born in Wausau on September 27, 1946, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (nee Fabisiak) Fedyczkowski.
On May 9, 1995, Toni married Edward Symkowski in Milwaukee. Together they cherished spending time with their family and friends; she especially loved seeing her grandkids. Toni was often found outdoors, whether she was mowing her yard, tending her flower garden, or just enjoying its beauty. She loved smelling the freshly cut grass and having her hands in the dirt. Toni also loved attending to her home and family. She was often found with a new book in hand.
Toni is dearly loved and missed by her husband, Edward Symkowski of Waukesha; her son Kirk (Sherri Stewart) Babcock of Maryland; and grandsons Brian and Christian Babcock. She is further survived by her sisters Dorothy Brehm of Waukesha and Louise (Fiancé Howard Fink) Stone of Hubertus, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Carl Fenwick, and brothers-in-law Paul Brehm and Gary Stone.
Respecting Toni’s wishes, no formal funeral service will be held.
Memorials in Toni’s name are appreciated to the American Cancer Society, N19W24350 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
