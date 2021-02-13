GREENDALE
Arlene C. Volkert
Aug. 2, 1927 — Feb. 12, 2021
Arlene C. Volkert, 93, of Greendale, went to her heavenly reward Friday, February 12, 2021, at her home.
Born in Wisconsin on August 2, 1927, she was the daughter of Elmer and Christine (nee Melotik) Higgins. Her early life was spent in Milwaukee. On May 17, 1947, she was united in marriage to Joseph Volkert.
Arlene was a homemaker who enjoyed raising a large family. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was the highlight of her life. She was a member of Parishioner of Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (MQH) and Archdiocesan Priests’ Mothers Guild.
Arlene is survived by her children, Dr. Michael (Cheryl), William, Thomas (Eileen), Patricia, Eileen, Anne Marie, Dr. Lawrence (Vikki), Fr. James and Fr. Daniel; grandchildren, Laura, Robert (Robin), Yvonne (Dave), Joel, Megan, Luke and Isaac; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, daughter Mary Ellen; son Ronald; and brothers Eugene and Richard.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Aldred for his kindness and support throughout the years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mother of Perpetual Help Parish.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Mother of Perpetual Help Parish in West Allis. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Monday, February 15, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington. Masks are required at the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 763-3434 or visit online at www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.