WAUKESHA
Arlene Colony
Jan. 2, 1936 - Aug. 16, 2021
Arlene Colony (nee Drifka), age 85, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2021, with her family by her side.
Arlene was born on January 2, 1936, to the late Felix G. Drifka and Margaret Drifka (nee Herman) in the Town of Stockton, where she grew up on the family farm. She moved to Milwaukee where she held a number of jobs, including working as a maid in private residences, at Oster and then at Briggs and Stratton. It was in Milwaukee where Arlene met her husband, Charles, and the two were married on Oct. 12, 1963. They remained married until his death in 1999.
Arlene left Briggs and Stratton to be a full time homemaker at her home in Mukwonago and then in Town of Ottawa, and to raise Lee and Jeanne. She lived in her Town of Ottawa home until moving to her Waukesha condo in 2002. Arlene worked for Catholic Charities for 15 years in the 1980s and 1990s, finally retiring in 2002. She continued to serve others for several years through volunteering opportunities with the Waukesha County Department of Senior Services.
Arlene enjoyed the Milwaukee Brewers, dragonflies, butterflies and a good Culver’s hamburger and sundae. She loved visiting with her family and felt it was important to give back through service and volunteering. Arlene enjoyed attending her grandson’s baseball games, concerts and quiet moments with her granddog Roxie.
Arlene is survived by her son, Lee (Anna), Jeanne (Eric) Seebacher and her grandson, Cian Colony. She is further survived by her brother, Eugene Drifka and sisters Marie, Germaine, Geraldine and Candy. She is survived by other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; two sisters, Charlotte and Anna; and brother, Rudy.
Visitation will be held for Arlene at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 21, at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. Burial will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, alongside her late husband, Charles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.