SUSSEX
Arlene Condon
May 30, 1937 - Sept, 24, 2021
Arlene Condon of Sussex was born to eternal life September 24, 2021, at age 84. She was born May 30, 1937, to parents George and Lucille (Koehler) Reinke.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald; her parents; daughter Karen; granddaughter Katelin; and other relatives.
Proud mother of Dennis (Pamela), Mark, Brian (Pamela), Colleen (Jeff) Amenda, Kevin (Ann), Kathy (Chris) Thorsen and Maureen (Eric) Hack. Further survived by grandchildren Kyle (Lauren), Justin (Amanda), Jenna, Alex (fiancee Quincy), Brandon, Megan (Nick), Sarah (Sam), Jacob, Erin (Kevin), David (Maggie), Nathan, Spencer, Ashlynn, Connor, Gabriele, Jocelyn, Cameron and Mitchell; six great-grandchildren; brother Don (Barb) Reinke; sister Carol Monroe; and many other relatives and friends.
A 1955 graduate of Oconomowoc High School, Arlene married Jerry on June 1, 1957, after they met on a blind date. She went on to raise her children and support her husband on the family farm, keeping busy with growing a large garden, canning and baking. Arlene was an active member of St. Charles Parish being involved in many ministries from greeting to beautification of the altar and flower gardens. She was a long-time open class exhibitor at the Waukesha County Fair (flowers, photos and baking), and also attended many of her grandchildren’s activities. Arlene and Jerry enjoyed countless snowmobile trips and world traveling. She loved documenting daily events through her journal and camera lens.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland. Visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Pewaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Charles Catholic Church or Pro Life of Wisconsin.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.