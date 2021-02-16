WAUKESHA
Arlene F. Severson
Feb. 24, 1925 - Feb. 13, 2021
Arlene F. Severson of Waukesha died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Mission Creek at the age of 95. She was born on February 24, 1925, in Linn Township, Walworth County, the daughter of Herman F. and Bessie (nee Morgan) Meister.
On May 22, 1948, she married Gordon F. Severson in Milwaukee. Her family meant the world to her and she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a love of parakeets, was very skilled at crossword puzzles, completing them everyday, and was an avid reader.
She will be sadly missed by her children Eric (Michele) Severson of Waukesha, Dale (Barbara) Severson of Waukesha and Wayne Severson of West Allis. Dear grandmother of Steven Severson, Christopher (Janel) Severson, Michael Severson and Shawn Severson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Gordon, who died on September 21, 2011, she was preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Lynch and Gladys L. Crow and brother Clarence Meister.
Burial of cremated remains will take place at Highland Memorial Park at a later date.
