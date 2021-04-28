BROOKFIELD/PEWAUKEE
Arlene F. Swain
Sept. 19, 1938 - April 21, 2021
Arlene F. Swain (nee Zimbehl) of Pewaukee, formerly of Brookfield, found peace on April 21, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc at the age of 82 years.
Cherished wife of William “Bill” for 64 years; loving mother of Debra (William) Laatsch and Donald (Joy) Swain; proud grandma of Monica (Joe Lindl) Laatsch, Christopher (Kim) Laatsch, Steven (Jen) Swain and Heather (Benjamin) Heard; and great-grandmother of Emerson and Lydia Laatsch and Abraham and Winston Heard. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, as well as her beloved feline companions Corey and KC.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Lorraine (the late Ralph) Garvens and Eleanor (the late Willard) Wirth.
A memorial service will be at noon on Saturday, May 1, at NorthPoint Community Church, 400 W. Capitol Drive, Hartland.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee, 414-384-2424, is serving the family.