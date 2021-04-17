Arlene M. Reichert
March 25, 1937 — April 14, 2021
Arlene M. Reichert (nee Bennett) passed away surrounded by her family at home on April 14, 2021, at age 84 years. She was born on March 25, 1937 in Waukesha, the daughter of Ralph and Mae (Inzeo) Bennett. She graduated from Waukesha High School and from Carroll College.
Arlene was the beloved wife for 55 years of the late Ronald Reichert; proud mother of Christine (Mark) Reichert-Thill and Betsy (Mark) Flynn; loving grandmother of Erica (D’Eyvan) Brim, Bennett (Jessica) Thill and Tyler Flynn and cherished great-grandmother of Lucetta Mae, Viviana Rose, Lorelei Christine and Evelyn Louise.
Arlene enjoyed making others smile through her enthusiasm to entertain. She was a professional clown, a Sweet Adeline and a member of the L.I.R. singers and was successful in her career as a real estate agent.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday April 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, (four blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with memorial services at 11 a.m.. For additional information, please call Church and Chapel at (262) 827-0659 or visit.