WAUKESHA
Arlon G. ‘Mel’ Mehlbrech
Oct. 2, 1937 - June 17, 2021
Arlon G. “Mel” Mehlbrech passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the age of 83 years.
Beloved husband of Donna for 62 years. Loving dad of Joan (Todd) Finger and Judy Mehlbrech. Proud grandpa of Nate and Nick Walczak, Erin (Kevin) Reitz and Bethany and Brian Finger. Great-grandpa of Veralae Walczak. Dear brother of the late Dorla (the late Dave) Henke.
Mel was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a longtime member of his church choirs. Mel also played softball for church. He was an avid NASCAR fan and Packers fan!
There will be a time of gathering on Monday, July 12, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East St., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church and School.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially Kimberly, and the staff at Heritage Elm Grove for the loving care given to Mel and his family.
Church and Chapel Funeral Service is serving the family and can be reached at 262-827-0659.