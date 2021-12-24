OCONOMOWOC
Arnold Alfred ‘Arnie’ Lemke
June 14, 1930 - Dec. 22, 2021
God called Arnold Alfred “Arnie” Lemke home peacefully on Wednesday, the 22nd of December, 2021, at the age of 91 in Peggy and Arnie’s Oconomowoc home.
Arnie was born on June 14, 1930, in Oconto Falls, to the late Arnold Andrew (Steve) Lemke and Rosa Edna (Fredrick) Lemke. Arnie married Margaret Loudell “Peggy” Meyer on August 25, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lannon. They were blessed with five children, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Arnie is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; son Kim (Vickie) Lemke of Menomonee Falls, grandson Jason (Jamie) Lemke of Sussex, great-grandchildren, Peyton Gruelke, Cade and Taylor; granddaughter Brooke (Adam) Hansen of Maple Grove, Minn.; daughter Jill (James) Dean of Hobart, grandson Joshua (Jena) Dean of Hobart, great-grandsons Odell and Porter; grandson Kyle (Tina) Dean of Green Bay, great-greatdaughters Sofie and Stella; granddaughter Shannon (Bryan) Schwebke of Suamico, great-grandchildren Isla, Olivia and Hudson; son Mark (Chris) Lemke of Okauchee, grandson Matthew Lemke of Shorewood; granddaughter Sarah Lemke and fiance Cory Gasper of Sussex, great-grandson Braydon; great-granddaughters Adison and Harper Sebero; daughter Lynn (Kevin) Schroeder of Wausau, granddaughter Samantha (Bryan) Beckvall of Big Lake, Minn., great-grandsons Mason and Jack, grandson Jonathon Schroeder of Falls Church, Va.; daughter Jane (Michael) Janse of Appleton, grandson Cayden (Brooke) Janse of Appleton, grandson Chandler Janse of Appleton, granddaughter Mikayla Janse of Appleton. Also survived by two sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Meyer) Cooper of Brookfield and June Lemke of Lannon, one niece and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving brother Vernon, father-in-law Walter Meyer and mother-in-law Myrtle (Meyer) McCarthy.
Arnie was raised in Lannon, attending Lannon schools through the 10th grade. Both he and Peggy graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1948. With hardwork as the backbone of his life, Arnie with his brother at a young age, skimmed sod from local quarries and hauled the sod in their dump truck which Arnie began driving at the age of 14.
At the age of 24, Arnie started working at other Lannon stone quarries. In 1962, after fracturing his left leg in a baseball game, Arnie decided to go into business on his own. In 1963, with a dump truck and eighteen pound sledgehammer, Arnie Lemke Stone came into existence. He split fieldstone along farmer’s fence lines and in gravel pits throughout Wisconsin. After a couple of years, a second truck found Peggy at the wheel, following him to Illinois and Indiana until hired help took over. Sons Kim and Mark joined their dad while in high school, summers and then upon graduation, chose the stone business as their life’s way. In the ‘70s and ‘80s, two stone quarries were purchased on Good Hope Road in Lannon. Lemke Stone, Inc. was formed and Arnie’s sons, Kim and Mark took over in 1994. Arnie kept working and retired at age 70. His grandson Jason and his wife Jamie are now the third generation owners.
Outside of work, Arnie was an avid athlete excelling in many athletic events, pitching baseball and playing basketball through grade school and high school. He was named captain of his Menomonee Falls basketball team in his senior year. He played both sports in the Land O’ Rivers and Land O’ Lakes with Lannon and later with Sussex suffering the broken leg which ended his active play. In 1962, his final year of play, he batted 407 and was voted the most valuable player in the Land O’Lakes Eastern division. Bowling and golf were other passions in his life.
Throughout the last century, Arnie along with his family created an endless supply of fun-loving memories, experiences and traditions to be cherished forever. Family fun was important to Arnie, Sundays at the ballpark with the whole family followed by family team picnics and Friday nights teaching the children to dance to the music of Lawrence Welk in their living room. Arnie and Peggy spent many evenings dancing to waltzes and polkas at home, at the VFW, and at the Cotton Patch.
After 19 years of living just outside of Lannon, the family moved to Moshawquit Lake near Shawano in 1972. Summers were spent pontooning and fishing. Winters were spent snowmobiling and ice fishing with family and friends.
They built their home on Lake Minocqua, moving in on Christmas 2000, spending 13 years boating, fishing and golfing.
Home then became Oconomowoc overlooking a conservancy which was home to deer, coyotes, wolves, wild turkeys, otters, raccoons and squirrels. He was kept busy with lawn work and feeding many bird species that visited his feeders year-round.
Their lives were forever guided and blessed by God through the Lutheran churches they attended: St. Johns-Lannon, Grace Lutheran-Menomonee Falls, St. James-Shawano, Forest Oaks-Spring Hill, Florida, Rock of Ages-Minocqua, St. Pauls and St. Matthews of Oconomowoc, and Crown of Life-Hubertus.
Upon his retirement, Arnie devoted his time to landscaping and maintaining his beautiful lawns. He became chief chef, cooking for family and friends and especially his Peggy. But his greatest loves were his devoted wife, five adored children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and his pet dogs Schatzie, Muffin and Angel.
We would like thank all of the caregivers involved in Arnie’s care. Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered and appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Hubertus and HAWS would be appreciated.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, at Crown of Life Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1292 Tally Ho Trail, Hubertus, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Private burial at Sunnyside Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt-A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.