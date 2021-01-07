MUKWONAGO
Arthur G. Shorougian
Sept. 16, 1932 - Jan. 4, 2021
Arthur G. Shorougian, 88, of Mukwonago, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Heritage Senior Living in Muskego.
Arthur was born on September 16, 1932, the son of George and Caroline (Weber) Shorougian. He grew up in West Allis and graduated from West Allis Central High School. After high school, Arthur faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Nancy Russell, in Milwaukee on February 4, 1956, and the two would go on to enjoy 42 years together until Nancy passed away in June of 1998.
Arthur and Nancy were blessed with two loving children, Kari and Jon. After Nancy passed, Arthur married Edith Gerber and the two later divorced. Arthur worked as a steamfitter. He was a lifelong member of Steamfitters Local 601 and he took pride in his work and providing well for his family. Art was also an active member of the Mukwonago American Legion Post 375 for many years. Art had many interests in his life and he was very active. He was an avid goose and duck hunter and he greatly enjoyed being out in nature with his canine companion, Mike. He enjoyed bowling, waterskiing and playing softball. His knuckleball was practically unhittable and he was famous for it. Art had a very honest personality and he was a man who told it like it was. While he could be blunt, he always had a big heart and a soft spot for children. He played Santa Claus for many years and loved to see the smiles on children’s faces when they told Santa what they wanted for Christmas. He was also involved in numerous community events over the years such as tending bar for Maxwell Street Days, holding a membership in the Mukwonago Lions Club, and marching in the Father’s Day parade. Arthur was a good man and he lived a full life. His memory will live on in those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his loving son, Jon (Darlene) Shorougian; his eight grandchildren, Michael Vollmer, Jennifer (Justin) Stigler, Paul Vollmer, Lori Vollmer, Mitchell (Amy) Shorougian, Heidi Shorougian, Garrett Shorougian and Emily Shorougian; three great-grandchildren; his son-in-law, Doug Vollmer; and three sisters, Genevieve, Mimi and Donna. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy; his dear daughter, Kari Vollmer; and a sister, Lydia.
A funeral service will be held for Arthur at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 103 W. Eagle St., Eagle, WI 53119.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will take place immediately following the service in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Mukwonago.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.