Arthur Stehly Gaffney
Arthur Stehly Gaffney passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021, at age 90.
Arthur was born in Stanley in 1930 and graduated from Stanley High School in 1948. Following high school, he attended the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota then UW-Madison where he graduated in 1954 with a B.S. in microbiology. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard while in college and was active duty in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 as a medical technician stationed in Germany. Art began his career as a microbiologist at Pabst Brewing Co. in 1957 eventually retiring from Pharmacia Pabst Labs after 40 years.
He married Leor Marie Schwenn from Sun Prairie in 1958. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary August 23, 2020. Leor preceded him in death on November 1, 2020.
Arthur and Leor spent nearly 60 happy years in their Waukesha home raising their family and spending time with their many friends in the Rip Van Winkle neighborhood. Arthur was an avid gardener and summer evenings were filled with the whole family helping with freezing, canning and pickling the bounties of his gardens, which he loved to share.
His social life was vibrant with many activities including bowling teams, bridge and sheepshead clubs and neighborhood parties. Hobbies included hunting, fishing and stamp collecting.
Arthur also served his community as a Town of Brookfield supervisor and as a board member of the Recreation Department. He enjoyed being able to participate in the presentation of the reading during Sunday service at St Joseph Church in Waukesha. He was a founding member and chairman of the board of the Pabst Credit Union for 13 years.
He was a committed blood donor throughout his life and served as a frequent volunteer at the Waukesha Blood Center in his retirement. It was one of many places that allowed his sweet Irish personality to shine and show his care for others.
Arthur was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family, including sons Bryce (Sally) and Sean (Christine); daughter Stacie (David) Lucero; and his beloved grandchildren Jamison, Leah, Robert Thomas and John. Scores of relatives, close friends and acquaintances will fondly remember Arthur’s kindness and fun-loving personality. Arthur and Leor opened their hearts and home to create an extended family that provided love, support and comfort.
Art’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Heartis Village North Shore and Allay hospice for their extraordinary care.
There will be a celebration of life for both Arthur and Leor on August 23 at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Until then, it would be fitting to raise a Pabst or Miller Lite in their honor.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Arthur’s memory would be appreciated.
Schramka Funeral Homes, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.