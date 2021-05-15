WAUKESHA
Audrey A. Liesenfelder
Nov. 3, 1934 — May 9, 2021
Audrey A. Liesenfelder (nee Biedenbender), lifelong resident of Waukesha, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born on November 3, 1934, the daughter of Clarence and Dolores Biedenbender.
She married the love of her life, George, on August 27, 1955. Audrey was a longtime and very active member of St. William Catholic Church. She always took care of others, lending a helpful hand in any way she could. She also loved to be outdoors, spending most of her time gardening.
Audrey will be deeply missed by her children, Lorrie Bartholf, David (Jill) Liesenfelder, Vanessa Brinker, Judi Sommer and Ann Giencke; grandchildren, Rachel Thompson, Robert Bartholf, Timothy Sommer, Robert Brinker, Erik Brinker, Ashley Giencke and Hunter Liesenfelder; great-grandchildren, Georgia Thompson, Jessica Thompson, Kira Thompson, and Christina Mae; sister, Judith Dittman; and brother, Lonnie (Sue) Biedenbender.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son Mark Alan; brother Kenneth; sister Sherry Horstmeier; sons-inlaw Bill Giencke and Victor Brinker; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in law.
Visitation for Audrey will be held on Thursday, May 20, from 5 p.m. until the vigil service at 7 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 21, at 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.