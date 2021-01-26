DOUSMAN
Avis Marion Bartelme (nee Anderson)
Oct. 28, 1925 - Jan. 19, 2021
Avis Marion Bartelme (nee Anderson) went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at her Three Pillars residence in Dousman at the age of 95.
Avis was born at home in Juneau County on October 28, 1925, the daughter of Avery and Mabel Anderson (nee Olson). She was a graduate of Waukesha High School. Avis married Jack Paul Bartelme of Manitowoc on January 20, 1945.
She will be dearly missed by her sons Milton (Diane) Bartelme, Scott Bartelme and Jack Bartelme II; foster daughter Esilda King; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Avis is also survived by her sisters Kathleen (Tom) Hunt, Carol Jean Stache, and sister-in-law Marilyn Oestreich.
Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Paul Bartelme Sr. (2002); son Michael Paul (1967); daughter Patricia Ann (Erv) Tietz (2000); daughter Dolly Mae Justman (2013); her parents Avery and Mabel Anderson; brothers Keith, Leonard, Lyle and Marvin Anderson; and sisters Viola Paulson, Geneva Frank and Donna Pasternock.
A visitation will be held on January 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. A service will follow with Pastor Wes Werner presiding and eulogy by Suzanne Frank. Avis will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown after the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.