OCONOMOWOC
Barbara A. Allen
Jan. 27, 1939 - Aug. 18, 2021
Barbara A. Allen, of Oconomowoc and formerly of Waukesha, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the age of 82. Barbara was born on January 27, 1939, the daughter of Theodore and Kathryn Bogan.
On July 19, 1958, she married Richard, and together, they raised their three children, Theresa, Laurie and Thomas. Barbara loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed quilting. Barbara will be deeply missed by her children, Laurie (Chris) Claus of South Ccarolina and Thomas (Jennifer) Allen of Waukesha; grandchildren, Sarah (Jay), Amanda, Angela (Andrew), Abigail (fiance William), Jessica and Paige; and great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Lewis, Andrew and Elsa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and daughter, Theresa. The visitation for Barbara will be held on Sunday, August 22, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waukesha. Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.