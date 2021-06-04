Barbara A. Grauer
March 2, 1935 - May 23, 2021
Barbara A. Grauer passed away on May 23, 2021, at the age of 86.
Barb was born on March 2, 1935, in Oshkosh, to Elmer and Margaret (Bollom) Behling. She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1953. She married Wayne C. Grauer in 1954 and lovingly raised five girls. She worked at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for 14 years in the business office. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Barb lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was never happier than when surrounded by family. The support, love and encouragement she gave to everyone in her family will always remain in our hearts. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a great sense of rhythm, a no nonsense approach to things she felt were right. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved her sweets and loved to knit. She was an elegant woman with exquisite taste in jewelry Ñ “Grandma Bling!”
Barb was living at Mission Creek in Waukesha at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne Grauer; her parents, Elmer and Margaret (Bollum) Behling; sister, Dorothy Cabe-Maurey; and brother, James Behling.
Barb is survived by her five children, Christie Grauer, Connie Grauer, Cathie (Don) Johnson, Camie (Mike) Nettesheim and Cindie (Scott) Joers. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amber (Jay) Thornton, Britney Waite, Erin (Ray) Beebe, Chad (Rebecca) Johnson, Wayne Nettesheim, Chase Nettesheim, Ashley (Tanner) Flatland, Alex Joers and Samantha (Matthew) Breen. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Quentin Thornton, Theodore Beebe, Jefferson Beebe and Nora Flatland.
Visitation for Barb will be held on Wednesday, June 9, from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral service at noon at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Luncheon will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb’s name may be made to First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186; the Autism Society of SE Wisconsin, 3720 N. 124th St., Suite O, Wauwatosa, WI 53222; or St. Croix Hospice, 13255 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 103, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.