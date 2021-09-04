Barbara and Donald Leick
Barbara and Donald Leick, ages 82 and 85, went home to be with their Savior on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, and Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Barbara was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Milwaukee to parents Roland and Elsie (Krause) Freeman. Donald was born on April 23, 1936, in Marshfield to parents Anton and Constance (Kennedy) Leick. Beloved parents of daughter Melissa Leick. Further survived by Barbara’s sister, Judy (Ron) Nicora; Barbara and Donald’s nieces and nephews, Cheri (John), Renee, Greg, Mike (Karyn), Karin (Caleb) Kati (Jeff), and Susan (Brad); many cherished great-nieces and -nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by Barbara’s sister, Audrey (Clyde) Brown and Donald’s brother, Dick (Ginny) Leick.
Funeral services will be held at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield, on Saturday, September 11, at 11 a.m. Visitation for family and friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Committal at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
