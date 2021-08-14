WAUKESHA
Barbara Ann (Blazek) Dresser
Aug. 27, 1952 — Aug. 12, 2021
Barbara, or Barb as most people knew her, (Blazek) Dresser of Waukesha, left cancer behind while surrounded by her family at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc on August 12, 2021, just shy of her 69th birthday. She was born to Donald and Jeanne Blazek on August 27, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in the Chicago suburbs, where she kept a careful eye on her four younger siblings.
Barb and James (Jim) Dresser were married on March 25, 1972, and they spent the next 50 years together enjoying music, nature, friends and family — most of all their three daughters and four grandchildren. Mom wanted nothing more in her final years than grandkids, and she put all she had into being an amazing Nana. She put up with a lot of cancer treatments to be able to enjoy them for as long as she could.
Barb is survived by her devoted husband, Jim; daughters Kimberly (Carl) Nelson of Saint Paul, Minn., Jillian Dresser (Joe Del Senno) of Port Washington, N.Y., and Mary Dresser of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Adeline and Zeke Nelson, Eve and Lois Del Senno; and special grand-dog Louie; as well as her youngest siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Jeanne Blazek; brother Tom Blazek, and niece Aimee Blazek.
Barb will be remembered most for her humor, her strong will and her unwavering love and devotion to her family. We will miss her laugh, her hugs, and her “scrabble” at Christmastime (but luckily she left us the recipe).
Small, private gatherings to remember Barb will be planned at a later date. Memorials are appreciated to the American Cancer Society.
Small, private gatherings to remember Barb will be planned at a later date. Memorials are appreciated to the American Cancer Society.