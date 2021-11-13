WAUKESHA
Barbara Ann Heighway
Nov. 25, 1924 — Oct. 7, 2021
Barbara Ann Heighway of Waukesha and formerly of Middleton passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her residence at the age of 96. She was born in Gary, Indiana, on November 25, 1924, the daughter of Fred and Clara (nee Dixon) Melby.
In 1945 she married her beloved husband, Dr. Thomas Franklin Heighway and in 1952 they moved to Middleton. Middleton became their home where Frank began his medical practice of 50 years. During the 50-year practice, Barbara joined her husband as an RN for the last 25 years. They were well loved within the Middleton community. In 2002, Frank passed away and Barbara moved to Waukesha to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Following her move to Waukesha, Barbara became a member of St. Matthias Episcopal Church where she was active in the altar guild, bridge and bell choir. She also continued her passion and love of being a nurse through her volunteer work at St. Joseph Medical Clinic. Barbara was an avid bridge player, loved antiques, played the cello and at the age of 85 learned to play the clarinet. She had a great love for all people and always put others before herself. Barbara will be forever remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Nancy Switzer of Rochester, Minn., Susan Heighway (Andy Bachhuber) of Madison, Robbi Heighway (Richard Nebel) of Waukesha and John Heighway (Mary Chris) of Brookfield. Dear granny to Jonathan Switzer, Ben (Rachel) Switzer, Marcus Bachhuber, Tom Nebel, Clair Heighway (Andrew Rebstock), Terese (Zach) Bordeau and Diane Heighway and great-granny to Oliver Bordeau, Daniel Switzer, Abigail Switzer and Kryslynn Baker (Switzer). She will also be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband of 57 years, Frank, she was preceded in death by her infant son Thomas, Jr ; her sister Betty Turner; and brother John Melby.
A celebration of Barbara’s wonderful life will take place at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 111 E. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Saturday, November 20, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial service. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT CHURCH. Memorials are appreciated to St. Matthias Episcopal Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.