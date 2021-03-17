WAUKESHA
Barbara E. Huebner
Oct. 20, 1943 - March 13, 2021
Barbara E. Huebner of Waukesha unexpectantly passed away at the age of 77 on March 13, 2021. She was born on October 20, 1943, to Donald and Ethel (nee Habedank) Wallace. On December 17, 1960, she married Robert C. Huebner. They were married for 60 years. Barbara was proud to have served the Compassionate Friends as a co-leader and enjoyed reading.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Brenda Greenwald; grandchildren Kayla and Marcus Schmidt; sister Sharon (Charles) Slater; sisters-in-law Judy, Barbara and Lee Wallace; as well as many family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Charles, on January 10, 2021; her son Robert C. Huebner Jr. (Bobby); and brothers Harold, Lowell and Frank Wallace.
Due to the current health crisis, no service will be held at this time. A private family graveside service will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.