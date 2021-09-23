IXONIA
Barbara E. Pieper
Jan. 21, 1947 - Sept. 10, 2021
Barbara E. Pieper, age 74, of Ixonia, passed away, Friday, September 10, 2021, at Park Terrace in Watertown. She was born January 21, 1947, in Summit, to Wesley and Mabel Lees.
Barb grew up in Watertown, graduating from Watertown High School in 1964. She loved bowling and tending to her flowers. She loved spending time with her lunch ladies. She loved Diet Pepsi, Junior Mints and M&Ms. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was the first person to introduce them to chocolate, and rarely missed a chance to cheer on their sports and activities. Barbara was especially proud of her role as bus driver for Oconomowoc Transport, where she drove for special needs students for many years.
Barb married Wilbur Pieper on June 24, 1967, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. Together they enjoyed 54 years of happiness. Barb and Wilbur have three children, Deborah (Leon Schufletowski) Pieper, Todd Pieper and Katie (Don) Kucken; three grandchildren, Derek, Jared (Amanda) and Cassidy; and one beloved great-granddaughter, Ava Marie; as well as her siblings, Tom (Ann), Scott and Bev (Rick).
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark.
A celebration of Barb’s life will be held Saturday, October 2, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.