OCONOMOWOC
Barbara F. Thew
Jan. 17, 1939 - Oct. 26, 2021
Barbara F. Thew, 82, of Oconomowoc died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Azura Memory Care, Oconomowoc.
Barb was born January 17, 1939, in Crandon, to Lionel and Josephine Minton. Barb had three sisters and many cousins she enjoyed being with throughout her life. She married Don Thew on March 7, 1964, and was happily married for 57 wonderful years.
Barb started her career after graduating from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1957 by working for the VA in Washington, D.C. Barb returned to Wisconsin in 1959 and moved to Milwaukee to work for the VA, where she met Don through a mutual acquaintance.
Barb and Don raised three children in New Berlin before relocating to Okauchee Lake, where they lived for 33 years and enjoyed life with friends and family. Barb and Don traveled frequently in retirement, eventually becoming snowbirds between Corpus Christi, Texas and Wisconsin. Barb bowled for many years in New Berlin including a celebrity appearance on Bowling with the Champs.
She is survived by her husband, Don; a daughter, Ginger (Dan) Moldenhauer; and two sons, Greg of Waukesha and Mike (Margaret) of Elm Grove; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and a grandchild.
Services to be held Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Scharnell officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Mass from 11 a.m. to noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin at ALZ.org.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.